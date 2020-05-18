Michael Harris Jr.
1943 - 2020
MICHAEL HARRIS, JR.

Sept. 1, 1943 - May 8, 2020

Durham

Our beloved brother Mike transitioned in Washington, DC after a lengthy illness. He was a 1961 Hillside H.S. graduate. He retired from Duke UHS Medical Records Dept. before moving to Wash. DC. He leaves behind brothers Willie "Lucky" and Walter "Buster" Harris, Durham, NC; daughter Renee, Wash. DC; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Mike Jr. was preceded in death by parents Michael, Sr. and Lucille Harris and sister Patricia Harris Parker. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in Herald Sun on May 18, 2020.
