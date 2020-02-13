Home

Services

Holloway Memorial Funeral Home Inc
2502 Hwy 55
Durham, NC 27713
(919) 598-8496
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:30 PM
Holloway Memorial Funeral Home Inc
2502 Hwy 55
Durham, NC 27713
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Holloway Memorial Funeral Home Inc
2502 Hwy 55
Durham, NC 27713
Michael Keith Council

Michael Keith Council Obituary
Michael Keith "Big Mike" Council

Rougemont

Michael Keith "Big Mike" Council departed this life unexpectedly on February 9, 2020 at the age of 55 in Rougemont, North Carolina.

Mike leaves to cherish his loving memories a brother, Jessie "Dee" Ridley of Roxboro, NC; a niece, Shekeya Council of Durham, NC; two great-nieces, Kayla Council and Taylor Spain and a great- nephew DeMario Spain, II all of Durham, NC; three aunts Vivian Holman (Dwight) of Chantilly, VA, Lorenzolla Parker of Durham, NC and Madlean Parrish of Hampton, VA; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Holloway Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will start at 12:30 p.m.
Published in HeraldSun from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
