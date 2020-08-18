Michael R. Curry



May 17, 1936 - August 13, 2020



Durham



The passing of Mr. Michael R. Curry, age 84, on Thursday, August 13, 2020, is being announced by his loving wife Precisus.



Along with his wife, Precisus, Michael leaves to cherish his memories his daughter, Dorothy Bailey; sons, Wade Kirkland and Larry Barbee; sister, Betty Evans; and a host of extended family members and friends.



A Service of Celebration has been scheduled for Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 12:00 noon at Greater Emmanuel Temple of Grace, 2722 E. Main Street, Durham, North Carolina 27703. The family will assemble for a visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.



Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc. 309 N Queen Street, Durham, NC 27701, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www. scarboroughhargettcelebration. com



