Michael "Mike" Rosenmarkle
September 21, 1942 - June 18, 2020
Chapel Hill NC
Michael "Mike" Nelson Ward Rosenmarkle Jr.,77, of Chapel Hill (Durham County) died suddenly and unexpectedly at the University of North Carolina Hospital in Chapel Hill on June 18, 2020 as a result of complications from a severe hemorrhagic stroke.
He was born in Cumberland, MD on September 21, 1942, the son of Mary Catherine and Nelson Ward Rosenmarkle. He graduated from Groveton High School in Alexandria, VA, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from High Point University in High Point, NC. He was a United States Navy Veteran, achieving the rank of Lieutenant, and received the National Defense Service Medal for honorable active duty service in the United States and Iceland during the Vietnam War. He also served in the United States Naval Reserves for many years, both in high school and after his active duty service.
After his Honorable Discharge from the Navy, Mike took graduate courses in mathematics and computer programming at San Diego State University, North Carolina State University, and Duke University. After earning his Teaching Certificate, he taught math and served as a Housemaster-Advisor, assistant varsity basketball coach, and tennis coach at The Choate School in Wallingford, CT (1972-74).
Mike served as a Budget Analyst for the City of Durham (1974-75), MIS Director for the City of Durham (1975-1977), and Management Consultant (1977-95). He retired as a Network Administrator from UNC–Chapel Hill's Printing department (1995-2004). After retirement, he and his wife, Kay, enjoyed traveling to many places in the U.S. and abroad.
In 1983, Mike and Kay were married at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Durham when Kay's daughter, Kelly, was 8 years old. "Markle" became like a father to Kelly and was very involved in her upbringing. He was loved by all and active in Kelly's school activities, Girl Scout adventures, slumber parties, Debutante Ball, and get-togethers with friends. Later he became a grandfather, "Pop", to Kelly and her husband Adam's children, Jake and Riley, who brought him a great amount of pride and joy.
Mike was a loving brother, uncle, husband, father, brother-in-law, father-in-law, grandfather, and a willing companion for any adventure. He enjoyed traveling, reading science fiction books, snorkeling, snow skiing, games/puzzles on his computer, playing games with friends and family, attending performances at DPAC, socializing with his friends and neighbors, and watching Duke football and basketball games. He enjoyed weekly yoga and exercise classes at the Durham Center for Senior Life, where he made many friends.
He was of the Catholic faith, and attended Westminster Presbyterian Church in Durham with his wife, Kay, where he served as an Usher "Extraordinaire", and Offering Counter. He participated in many WPC church mission trips to Eastern NC after Hurricane Floyd and to D'Iberville, MS after Hurricane Katrina, helping those places rebuild. He also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity of Durham, was a Durham CROP Walk participant, and an American Red Cross donor.
He was predeceased by his parents; his first wife, Jane, who died at age 24; and his brothers John and Eddy. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Kay Rosenmarkle of the home; daughter Kelly Keadey, son-in-law Adam Keadey, and grandchildren Jake and Riley Keadey, all of Hillsborough NC; sister Mary Ann Baker (Rex) of Corona, CA; aunt Loretta Lippold of Cumberland MD, two sisters-in-law Judy Rosenmarkle of Pensacola, FL and Barbara Rosenmarkle of Spindale, NC; many cousins; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and their families.
Mike was a kind, friendly, fun, playful, helpful, humble, gracious, generous, and gentle man, and a friend to all he met. He was admired for his warm and inviting personality. He will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of the UNC Hospital Emergency Department and Neuroscience ICU team who provided excellent care for Mike during this time of the coronavirus pandemic. The family is especially grateful to the hospital staff for arranging an in person visit for Kay and Kelly to say their goodbyes to Mike. His family will never forget the kind and compassionate care Mike received.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service will not be held until family and friends are able to safely gather together at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Durham to remember and give thanks to God for Mike's life. The date and time of that service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Habitat for Humanity of Durham http://www.durhamhabitat.org/donate or the American Red Cross https://www.redcross.org/
The family is being assisted by American Cremation and Funeral Service in Durham. View the online Guest Book at https://americancremationservices.net/ Search for Rosenmarkle.
Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.