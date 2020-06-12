Michael Spencer
Michael D. Spencer

May 11, 1958 - June 8, 2020

Durham

The passing of Mr. Michael D. Spencer, age 62, on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Hock Family Pavilion, is being announced by his loving wife Debra.

Michael D. Spencer was born on May 11, 1958 in Durham County, North Carolina to the late Stephen Alexander McKnight and Annie Mae Spencer.

Left to cherish his memories are wife, Debra Spencer; daughter, Barbara Spencer; sons, Eric and Adam Spencer; and a host of extended family members and friends.

A graveside service has been scheduled for Monday, June 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Glennview Memorial Park, 2515 NC-55, Durham, North Carolina 27713.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com

Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Glennview Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
