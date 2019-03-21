Home

Michael W. Brewer

Michael W. Brewer Obituary
Michael William Brewer

Lutz, FL

Michael William Brewer, 26, of Lutz, FL, died Friday, March 1, 2019. Born in Durham County, he was the son of Willie V. Brewer, Jr. "Bill" and Cathy Anderson Brewer.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Marc Brewer of Raleigh and his sister, Carrie Brewer of Mebane; grandmother, Jo-Ann Anderson, of Land O' Lakes, FL; two aunts, Candace Anderson Roberts (Lee) and Gwen Brewer Duncan (Joe) of Tampa, Fl; cousins: Caitlin (Tim and son Caleb), Caroline, Michael and Dale; nieces: Emory and Carleigh, and many extended family.

Visitation was held from 1:30-3 PM Friday, March 8, 2019 at Lamberth Memorial Baptist Church with the service following at 3 PM by the Rev. Jason Palmer. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers were David Trickey, Brian Lunsford, Jerry Davis, Justin Pergerson, Louie Marin and Brian Dunagin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lamberth Memorial Baptist Church, 1026 Long's Store Road, Roxboro, NC 27574 or Mebane Bible Church, 304 West Center St., Mebane, NC 27302.

Condolences may be made to www.brooksandwhite.com
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 21, 2019
