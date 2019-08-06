|
Michael Wayne "Boots" Burleson
December 12, 1958 - August 2, 2019
Williamston, NC
Michael Wayne "Boots" Burleson, 60, of 1320 Oakview Dr., Williamston, NC, died Friday, August 2, 2019. Born in Baltimore, MD, Mr. Burleson was the son of Martha Sheets Burleson Phillips, of Elizabethton, TN and the late Farrell Burleson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Roger Burleson. Mr. Burleson was a millwright and of the Baptist faith. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, camp, play golf and volleyball at the pool. He enjoyed NASCAR and riding in his golfcart. He was a loving husband, father and "Pop-Pop". He never met a stranger and was always fun loving and full of life.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Burleson is survived by his wife of 29 years, Pam Turner Burleson; two sons, Michael Brian Burleson, of Charleroi, PA and Douglas (DJ) Wade and wife Liz of Winterville; two brothers, Steve Burleson and wife Brenda, of Elizabethton, TN and Ray Burleson and wife Debra, of Buladean; two grandchildren, Raye Wade and Mikey Wade; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and camping families.
Memorial services will be held 11AM Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Brooks & White Chapel by the Rev. Marvin Sheets.
