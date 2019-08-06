Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-3171
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
View Map

Michael Wayne "Boots" Burleson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Wayne "Boots" Burleson Obituary
Michael Wayne "Boots" Burleson

December 12, 1958 - August 2, 2019

Williamston, NC

Michael Wayne "Boots" Burleson, 60, of 1320 Oakview Dr., Williamston, NC, died Friday, August 2, 2019. Born in Baltimore, MD, Mr. Burleson was the son of Martha Sheets Burleson Phillips, of Elizabethton, TN and the late Farrell Burleson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Roger Burleson. Mr. Burleson was a millwright and of the Baptist faith. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, camp, play golf and volleyball at the pool. He enjoyed NASCAR and riding in his golfcart. He was a loving husband, father and "Pop-Pop". He never met a stranger and was always fun loving and full of life.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Burleson is survived by his wife of 29 years, Pam Turner Burleson; two sons, Michael Brian Burleson, of Charleroi, PA and Douglas (DJ) Wade and wife Liz of Winterville; two brothers, Steve Burleson and wife Brenda, of Elizabethton, TN and Ray Burleson and wife Debra, of Buladean; two grandchildren, Raye Wade and Mikey Wade; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and camping families.

Memorial services will be held 11AM Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Brooks & White Chapel by the Rev. Marvin Sheets.

Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks & White Funeral Home
Download Now