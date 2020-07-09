Mildred Belangee Whitfield
Durham
It is with sadness that the Whitfield Family announces the passing of our beloved Mildred Belangee Whitfield, 79 years of age, of Durham, NC. Mildred Belangee Whitfield was born in Bethalto Illinois and was the last surviving daughter of Harold Eugene Belangee and Willia Lorene Belangee who preceded her in death. She was also predeceased by her sister, Ellen Melichar; and brother, Jack Belangee. Mildred passed away due to complications of bladder cancer on July 6, 2020.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Jasper Whitfield of Durham, NC, her three sons William, Brian, and Steven (Sherry). Mildred was a grandmother to five grandchildren William Whitfield Jr; Patrick Cariss; Desiree Whitfield; Hailey Whitfield; and Katherine Whitfield. She was a loving aunt to Shelly Melichar Speidel and a great aunt to Racheal and Nolan Abernathy of Bellville, Illinois. Current surviving relatives are Mildred's Aunt, Elva Johnson of Quincy, Illinois; and Mildred's cousin William Johnson of Coatsburg, Illinois.
Mildred worked and retired from Duke University after 44 years as a Medical Secretary. She was also active with Ridgecrest Baptist Church, where she taught a generation of children in Sunday School / Awanas and was active within the church choir until she could not keep up with the practice sessions. Mildred loved teaching Bible lessons to the children of the church, singing the choir, and the fellowship with friends. In recent years Mildred attended services at Liberty Baptist Church until her health would no longer allow her to continue in-person services. Mildred loved nature, her pets, and her nightly rituals of watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.
She loved and bragged on her sons, but was especially fond of her grandchildren and spent as much time with them as possible and was adored by them.
The family will receive guests on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church at 10 am, and the services will proceed at 11 am. Mildred will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens the same day. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mask and social distancing will be required. If you are having cold or flu-like symptoms, please stay home.
For those who are not able to travel, the family will be providing digital broadcasting links through social media and through the online services.
The family would like to thank Dr. Marc Francis, Ron Hicks and the Sunday School Class at Ridgecrest Baptist Church as well as Derek Keither from Liberty Baptist Church for all of their love and care.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
.