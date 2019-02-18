Services Clements Funeral Service 1105 Broad Street Durham , NC 27705-3509 (919) 286-1224 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Clements Funeral Service 1105 Broad Street Durham , NC 27705-3509 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Duke Memorial United Methodist Church Mildred Frances Roycroft Teer

1921 - 2019 Mildred Frances Roycroft Teer



Durham



Mildred Frances Roycroft Teer, wife of the late R. Dillard Teer, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at her home in Durham. A lifelong resident of Durham, she was born on December 11, 1921 to the late Marvin Adell and Lyda Aiken Roycroft. She graduated from Durham High School and attended Mary Baldwin College before marrying Dillard Teer in 1942. Together they supported and served Durham's community needs through their involvement in numerous organizations over seven decades.



As a young woman, Mildred jumped into volunteer service selling WWII War Bonds and spent many years assisting The Red Cross. As her two sons and three daughters were growing up, she shared her home on Beverly Drive with all of their friends. She led both Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops and spent many years as an active PTA member of her children's schools. She had an abiding interest in all the children of the city, serving on the Durham Recreation Advisory Board. She was elected to the Durham City School Board and served for eight years, helping to guide the system through desegregation in the '70s.



In 1946, she and a group of friends helped start "The Children's Museum," now known as the Museum of Life and Science. As a founding board member, she and Dillard made Nello L. Teer Co. tractor-trailers available when needed for special tasks, such as to pickup the Mercury Redstone Rocket, the Lunar Lander, and the Durham & Southern Railroad caboose that have long been part of the museum's exhibits. The Teer Family donated the locomotive for the much-loved train which traverses the campus on the Ellerbe Creek Railway, which bears the name "The Mildred and Dillard Teer."



Mildred loved the outdoors, and reveled in time with Dillard and the family at their home at Myrtle Beach, their farm in Durham County, and a fishing/hunting club in Eastern NC. She grew beautiful roses, and was a life member of the Garden Club of North Carolina. She served as president of the Forest Hills Garden Club for 28 years. She was active for many years in Durham's Needlework Guild, and her beautiful knitted stockings adorn dozens of mantles of friends and relatives at Christmas.



She was past president of the Junior League of Durham, a trustee of Watts Hospital and Durham Regional Hospital, and was aboard member of Allied Arts (now Durham Arts Council),the Amos Cottage in Winston-Salem, Cerebral Palsy Foundation, and Durham United Way. A long-time member of Duke Memorial United Methodist Church, she was a past-president of the United Methodist Women. She and Dillard traveled widely when his work with the Nello L. Teer Company took him all over the world. In later years, they enjoyed traveling with the Duke basketball and football teams. For many decades, she rarely missed a home game, and enjoyed serving a term on the Duke Athletics Advisory Board.



She particularly enjoyed activities with her alma mater, Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, Virginia, where in later years she was tapped into the honorary Grafton Society. She served on Mary Baldwin's board of trustees for many years and was vice-chair of its Alumnae Board, as well as a member of the college's Advisory Board. In 2009 Mary Baldwin College presented her its Emily Smith Medallion, awarded in recognition of her distinguished services to the school through the years.



As a tribute to their parents, their children--themselves now community leaders--surprised and pleased Mildred and Dillard by making a significant contribution in their honor to help complete funding for the Durham Performing Arts Center in 2008. Thus the DPAC stage is known as "The Mildred and Dillard Teer Stage," a recognition of the important role the Teers played in helping their hometown grow.



Mildred was a loyal and loving friend to all who became part of her world. Her bridge club, church friends and neighbors were dear partners in life, and her grown children's friends received notes and Christmas cards from "Mil and Pop" all through their lives. But her favorite thing, especially in later years, was spending quality time with her sons and daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, most of whom live in the Durham area. Birthday dinners and holiday celebrations in this large and loving family were a special part of her life.



In addition to her husband and parents, Mildred was also predeceased by her sister Nancy Perry of Winston-Salem and her son-in-law Steve Whilden. She is survived by her sons and daughters: Robb Teer and his wife Susan (Tatum), Roy Teer and his wife Susan (Hauser), Pam Whilden, Lyda Mihalyi and her husband Rich, and Nancy Teer. She is also survived by her eight grand-children: Kristin Teer, Ellen Teer Eaton and her husband Chris, Blake Teer Ellis and her husband Bret, Amanda Teer Lloyd and her husband Kris, Stephen Whilden, Jr. and his wife Courtney, Guy Whilden and his wife Jessica, Scott Mihalyi and Eric Mihalyi. Her great-grand-children are Tatum Teer-Barutio, Hamilton Ellis, Reagan Lloyd, Cooper Lloyd, Carter Ellis, Tyler Ellis, Truett Lloyd, Olivia Page Whilden, Caroline Whilden, Ellery Whilden, Michael Whilden and Croft Lloyd.



The family would like to thank and acknowledge the wonderful caregiver team that has been so special to the family: Lorene Mitchiner, Connie Wooten, Bobbie Phillips and Donna Garner. They also would like to thank the nurses and staff with Duke Home Health Hospice.



The family will receive visitors at Clements Funeral Home in Durham on Tuesday February 19, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Duke Memorial United Methodist Church on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Heather Rodrigues and Rev. Jennifer Ingold Asbill officiating. A private interment will be at the Teer family mausoleum at Maplewood Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, friends who wish to do so may make contributions in memory of Mildred Teer to March of Dimes, Attn: Development Office, 6504 Falls of Neuse Rd.-Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27615; or to GHA Autism Supports, Attn: Beth Olivieri, P O Box 2487, Albemarle, NC 28002; or to Duke HomeCare and Hospice: Attn: Office of Development: 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704.



