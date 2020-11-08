1/1
Mildred M. Thompson
1923 - 2020
Mildred Mahalie Crabtree Thompson

August 12, 1923 - November 5, 2020

Hillsborough

Mildred Mahalie Crabtree Thompson a resident of Hillsborough passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Alamance House in Burlington. On August 12, 1923, Mrs. Thompson was born to the late Frank and Artelia Crabtree. She was employed by Central Carolina Farmers Inc. for 27 years and later retired from Southern States. During World War II, Millie met her future husband, Aaron "Tom" Thompson. They were married 56 years until Tom's death on December 31, 2001. Millie was a lifelong member of New Sharon United Methodist Church and was an active member in her community by participating in many different organizations.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceeded in death by her brothers Rhoan Crabtree and Chester Crabtree; her sister, Ollie Mae Roberts. Survivors include her sisters, Clara Robuck, Betty Allison, Louise Yow and Lib Davis; two brothers, Doug Crabtree and Lewis Crabtree; her daughters Ann Lowers (J.T.) and Sandra Cauthren (Frank); her son Frank Thompson (Susan); seven grandchildren including Lori Cutchins, Sharon Cutler, Kacey Traeger, Derick Cauthren, Aaron Thompson, Emily Thompson and Abbie Thonpson; great grandchildren, Carrie Timberlake, Wendy Nahrebecki, Chad Cutchins, Anna Cutler, Maggie Cutler, Caroline Traeger, Hudson Traeger, Logan Traeger, Madyson Cauthren, Mahalee Cauthren and Melana Cauthren; and two great great grandchildren, Dawson Timberlake and Allie Timberlake.

Graveside services will be at 1:00PM on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at New Sharon UMC Church Cemetery and will be officiated by Carl Belcher. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Sharon UMC Church Cemetery fund.

Walker's Funeral Home of Hillsborough has been entrusted to assist the Thompson family.

Published in Herald Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
New Sharon UMC Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Funeral Home
204 N Churton St
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-2121
