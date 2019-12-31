Home

Mildred Scott


1926 - 2019
Mildred Scott Obituary
Mildred "Micki" Scott

April 27, 1926 - December 29, 2019

Durham

Mildred "Micki" McFarling Scott, 93, was called to her Heavenly home on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Croasdaile Retirement. She was born in Durham, NC on April 27, 1926, to the late Edgar C. McFarling and Lona Overman McFarling.

Micki graduated from the James Walker Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Wilmington, NC on September 13, 1947. She worked at both the Watts Hospital and for The US Public Health Services, retiring on April 15, 1995. Micki was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church of Durham for over 50 years, and an avid Sunday School attendee.

She is survived by her daughter Beverlee Scott Smith-Fendt (Jeffrey Fendt); brother, Hugh McFarling of Croasdaile Village; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest T. Scott, of 22 years.

A celebration of Micki's life will be held on January 2 ,2020 at 2:30 PM at Few Chapel in Croasdaile Village Retirement Community, 2600 Croasdaile Farm Parkway, Durham, NC 27705.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions Life Care of 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

The Scott Family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. Online condolences; www.hallwynne.com: select obits.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 31, 2019
