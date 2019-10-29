|
|
Mildred T. Tilley
Bahama
Mildred T. Tilley, 95, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Hock Family Pavilion in Durham. She was born in Durham to the late Lewis David Tilley and Maggie Gates Tilley. In addition to her parents, Ms. Tilley was also predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, Percy George "P.G." Tilley; brothers, Clarence Tilley, Roy Tilley, James Tilley, Marion Tilley; and sisters, Mable Blalock, Kathleen Tilley.
Ms. Tilley was a life-long resident of Bahama retired from Liggett & Myers after 37 years of service. She was a member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church in Bahama and the Bahama Woman's Club. Ms. Tilley was honored by the Bahama Ruritan Club as Bahama Citizen of the Year.
Ms. Tilley is survived by a sister-in-law, Doris Blalock of Bahama; and her many other nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30th at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church with Dr. Robert Simpson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow the services in Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Scott Browning, Gene Everette, Tommy Mangum, George Tilley, Wayne Mangum and Lin Needham.
Flowers are acceptable, or the family request that memorial donations be made to Mt. Bethel UMC: 1605 Bahama Rd., Bahama, NC 27503.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 29, 2019