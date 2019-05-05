Home

Ellis D. Jones & Sons Funeral Home
419 Dowd St.
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-1323
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Gilead Orange Church
3512 Pleasant Green Rd.
Durham, NC
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Gilead Orange Church
3512 Pleasant Green Rd.
Durham, NC
Mildred Whitted Phoenix


Mildred Whitted Phoenix Obituary
Mrs. Mildred Whitted Phoenix.

Durham

Mrs. Mildred Whitted Phoenix., 92, was born April 10, 1927 in Hillsborough, NC. She passed on May 2, 2019 in Durham, NC. Services will be held Monday, May 6, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Gilead Orange Church, 3512 Pleasant Green Rd., Durham, NC. The family will receive friends a half hour prior to the service at the church. Services entrusted to Ellis D. Jones & Sons Funeral Directors. Condolences may be sent to www.ellisdjones.com.
Published in HeraldSun on May 5, 2019
