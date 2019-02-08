Services Brooks & White Funeral Home 907 Durham Road Roxboro , NC 27573 (336) 599-3171 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Salem United Methodist Church Millicent "Millie" Hester

Millicent Marie Lanier "Millie" Hester



Hurdle Mills



Millicent Marie Lanier "Millie" Hester age 86 died Thursday morning, February 7, 2019 at her home. She was born in Pender County to the late Amos Decatur and Hattie Lou Batts Lanier. Millie was wife of the late Harold Wilkerson Hester, Sr. She is predeceased by her brother, Maxie Jerome Lanier, two sisters, Merna Airlene Lanier Phillips and Della Kathleen Lanier Williams.



She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. Millie was retired from the NC Employment Security.



Surviving are four children and their spouses, Harold Wilkerson "Hal" Hester, Jr. and wife, Julie of Huntersville, Ara Marie Hester Sappenfield and husband, David of Bahama, Janet Lou Hester Lea and husband, Bert and Stephen Lanier Hester and wife Melanie all of Hester's Store; 7 grandchildren, Jenny Lea Burroughs Fowler (Brian), Harold Wilkerson "Wil" Hester III (Katie), Sarah Louise Powell, Meredith Hester Lea Harris (John Price), Luke Ranson Hester, Ara Laura Sappenfield, and Madeline Grace Lea; 4 great-grandchildren, Brianna Michelle Connolly, Claire Grace Wolfe, Ellison Reece Harris, and James Suriya Hester. One brother, Gene Buron Lanier, 2 sisters, Sheila Nadine Lanier Herring (Morris), and Selma Janice Lanier Smith.



A celebration of life memorial service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Salem United Methodist Church with the Rev. Renee Burnette and Harold Wilkerson "Wil" Hester, III officiating.



Visitation and a meal will follow the service in the fellowship hall of Salem United Methodist Church.



A private burial will be held prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to The Hester's Family Cemetery, c/o Marie Sappenfield, 6 Pearce Wynd Rd., Bahama, NC 27503 or Salem United Methodist Church Memorial Fund,933 Salem Church Road, Hurdle Mills NC 27541 or where gifts may be given online, salemumcpersoncounty.com



Condolences may be made to www.brooksandwhite.com Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 8, 2019