|
|
Minnie Revels Green White
January 26, 1933 - October 22, 2019
Durham
Minnie Revels Green White passed away on October 22, 2019 at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina.
Minnie was born on January 26, 1933, in Granville County, North Carolina, to the late Ela Barbee Revels and Henry Revels. She is preceded in death by her husbands, William T. Green and Jerry L. White.
Prior to her retirement, Minnie was employed at Duke Hospital and RDU Best Western Triangle Inn.
Minnie's joy was spending time with her family.
She leaves to cherish her memories five sons, Linwood T. Green (Whitney), Kenice L. Green (Angela), Ricardo L. White, Sr. (Carolyn), Anthony J. White (Marian) and Jerry T. White "Chuck" (Frankie); four sisters, Estelle Spinks, Cordie Royster, Maybell Green and Shirley Revels; one brother, B.C. Revels; and a host of other family members and friends.
Viewing for Minnie will take place on Saturday, October 26th, at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, 309 N Queen St., Durham, NC 27701 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
A celebration of Minnie's life will be held at Orange Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 505 East End Ave., Durham, North Carolina 27703 on Sunday, October 27th at 1:30 p.m., with Rev. Dr. Herbert L. Dickerson delivering the eulogy.
Mrs. Minnie Revels Green White will be laid to rest in Beechwood Cemetery.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to Watts Street Baptist Church, 800 Watts St, Durham, NC 27701.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 25, 2019