Miriam Marshall



April 28, 1928 - June 10, 2019



Durham



Miriam Marshall, 91, died Monday, June 10, 2019 at Parkview Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Davidson Co., the daughter of the late Clyde Hilton Gentry and Edna McPhaul Gentry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Vann Marshall, Sr.; brother, Clyde "Bill" Gentry and daughter, Tammy Ann Marshall. Ms. Marshall was a retired medical technician of 45 years at the Durham VA Hospital and was an avid Duke fan. She was an active member of the choir at Crescent Baptist Church.



Ms. Marshall is survived by her daughters, Deborah Goke, Kathy Houston and husband Jimmy; son, Vann Marshall; grandchildren, Erica Murray and husband Travis, Ashley Williams and husband Devon, Trevor Houston, Victoria Turner and husband Chris; brother, Harry E. Gentry and wife Carol; sister, Linda Edwards and husband Hugh; sister-in-law, Peggy Gentry; and 6 great-grandchildren.



A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 15, at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Rev. Kathie Wilkinson officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:45 pm, at Clements Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Duke HomeCare & Hospice, 4321 Medical Park Dr., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com. Published in HeraldSun on June 12, 2019