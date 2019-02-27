|
|
Mollie Emma McQueen Ford
Durham
Mrs. Mollie Emma McQueen Ford, 86, died Friday, February 22, 2019.
Her service will be held at 12:00pm on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Mt Olive AME Zion Church, 1515 W. Club Blvd. Interment will follow in Markham Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 11:00am-12:00pm just prior to the service.
Mrs. Ford is survived by her children: William D. Ford (Regina), Cherlylen Ford Headen (Theadore) and Melessia Ford Cozart; grandchildren, Felicia F. Tucker (Jonathan), Danielle F. Boyd (Carlos), James M. Headen, Chloe O. Ford, Lydia Y. Cozart, Kirsten D. Ford and Joshua E. Headen; 4 great grandchildren and 2 siblings, Mattie McQueen Nance and Robert McQueen (Liz).
Arrangements by Burthey Funeral Service.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 27, 2019