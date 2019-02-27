Home

Burthey Funeral Service
1510 Fayetteville St
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-0327
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt Olive AME Zion Church
1515 W. Club Blvd.
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt Olive AME Zion Church
1515 W. Club Blvd.
View Map

Mollie M. Ford

Mollie M. Ford Obituary
Mollie Emma McQueen Ford

Durham

Mrs. Mollie Emma McQueen Ford, 86, died Friday, February 22, 2019.

Her service will be held at 12:00pm on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Mt Olive AME Zion Church, 1515 W. Club Blvd. Interment will follow in Markham Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 11:00am-12:00pm just prior to the service.

Mrs. Ford is survived by her children: William D. Ford (Regina), Cherlylen Ford Headen (Theadore) and Melessia Ford Cozart; grandchildren, Felicia F. Tucker (Jonathan), Danielle F. Boyd (Carlos), James M. Headen, Chloe O. Ford, Lydia Y. Cozart, Kirsten D. Ford and Joshua E. Headen; 4 great grandchildren and 2 siblings, Mattie McQueen Nance and Robert McQueen (Liz).

Arrangements by Burthey Funeral Service.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 27, 2019
