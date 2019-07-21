Home

Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Baptist Church
4821 Barbee Road
Durham, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Community Baptist Church
4821 Barbee Road
Durham, NC
View Map

Monica Bowen


1954 - 2019
Monica Bowen Obituary
Monica Lynn Allen Bowen

May 11, 1954 - July 17, 2019

Durham

The passing of Mrs. Monica Lynn Allen Bowen, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Duke University Hospital is being announced by her family.

She is survived by her two children, Jason Allen Bowen and Tracey Angelica Bowen; sister, Kimberly; and a host of extended family and friends.

A celebration of Monica's life will be held at Community Baptist Church, 4821 Barbee Road, Durham, North Carolina 27713 on Tuesday, July 23rd; Family Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Life Celebration Service at 12:00 noon, with Rev. Dr. Percy R. Chase delivering the eulogy.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on July 21, 2019
