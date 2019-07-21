|
|
Monica Lynn Allen Bowen
May 11, 1954 - July 17, 2019
Durham
The passing of Mrs. Monica Lynn Allen Bowen, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Duke University Hospital is being announced by her family.
She is survived by her two children, Jason Allen Bowen and Tracey Angelica Bowen; sister, Kimberly; and a host of extended family and friends.
A celebration of Monica's life will be held at Community Baptist Church, 4821 Barbee Road, Durham, North Carolina 27713 on Tuesday, July 23rd; Family Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Life Celebration Service at 12:00 noon, with Rev. Dr. Percy R. Chase delivering the eulogy.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on July 21, 2019