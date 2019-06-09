Monique Eddy

Durham



Monique M. Eddy, age 92, died on June 2, 2019. She was the wife of the late Donald Eddy. Monique is survived by her children, Bruno Eddy (Carol), Monica Moore (Carl), Michael Eddy (Annie), and much loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Monique was born in Paris, France. She came to the US after marrying Donald, who was stationed in France with the US Air Force. During their marriage Don and Monique lived in England, Germany, Canada, Washington, Texas, Arkansas, and Indiana before moving to Durham in 1971. After retiring from KinderCare, Monique enjoyed traveling, gardening, crocheting, and dabbling in a variety of crafts. She lived a very full life and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be remembered for her friendly disposition and cheerful smile.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Goldsboro NC. Published in HeraldSun on June 9, 2019