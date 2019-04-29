|
|
Moses Ramsey
Rougemont
Moses Ramsey, 78, born April 30, 1940 to the late William Dorsey Ramsey and late Frances Glenn Ramsey, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at 7702 Mary Hall Road in Rougemont, NC.
The funeral will be conducted at 1:00 PM Wednesday in Glenn Grove Baptist Church with family visitation from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM in the church.
He was the owner of and employed by Ramsey Body Shop. One son predeceased him, Stacy Ramsey, as well as his mother and father.
Survivors are his wife, Delores Bradsher Ramsey, son, Bruce Ramsey (Debbie), daughter, Jacqueline Cobb; brothers, Gattis Ramsey (Alice), Donnell Ramsey (Susan), Charles Ramsey (Sallie), Dwyane Ramsey (Nancy) and Roger Ramsey (Sabrina); sisters, Lois Clayton, Louise White, Shirley McCray (James), Viola Sharpe, Emma Jean Jones, Celestine Smith (Darryl) and Diane Webster (Joe); eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, aunt and uncle, Sam and Sallie Chavis and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing is 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM Tuesday in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 3:00 until 6:00 PM in the funeral home.
Interment will be in Ramsey Family Cemetery, 7702 Mary Hall Road, Rougemont, NC.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 29, 2019