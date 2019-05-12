Home

McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 408-3001
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Maryville, NC
Mynhart Brueckner

Mynhart Brueckner Obituary
Mynhart "Mo" Brueckner

April 21, 1931 - May 4, 2019

Maryville

Mynhart O. "Mo" Brueckner passed away suddenly on May 4, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Mynhart Oswald Brueckner and Eva Helen Davis Brueckner, brother Robert Davis Brueckner; his wife of 41 years, Georgene Rose Deller Brueckner; and his second wife Mary McKelvey Roberts. Mo was a graduate of Indiana Institute of Technology, served in the U.S. Army and was retired from IBM. Mo was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Maryville, TN and a Duke Blue Devils fan. Survivors include sons, Robert Brueckner (Suzanne Corr) and Mark Brueckner (Claudia) of Durham, NC; daughter Ann White (Thom) of Union, SC; granddaughters Kelsey White; Emma Paris (Matt); Caitlin White; and Olivia Brueckner; special friend Eleanor French; nieces and nephews; A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, June 29th at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Maryville, TN. Contributions in memory of Mo may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church; an animal rescue organization in your community; or another . McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, Loudon, TN. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in HeraldSun on May 12, 2019
