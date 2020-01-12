|
Myrtie Davis Mayo
APRIL 10, 1935-JANUARY 6, 2020
Hillsborough
Myrtie Davis Mayo 84, died January 6, 2020. She was the daughter of the late St. Paul and Laura Alston Davis.
Funeral Monday, January 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Mt. Bright Baptist Church. Visitation one hour before service in the church. Burial in Hillsborough Town Cemetery.
Survivors are daughter, Angela Wells; grandson, Clifton Wells; brothers, St. Paul Davis Jr. (Theatrice) and Peter Davis; sister, Dr. Patricia Whitfield (Michael); brother-in-law, Bobby Mayo (Vivian).
Public viewing Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 12, 2020