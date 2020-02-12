|
|
Myrtle Mangum Carroll
Durham
Mrs. Myrtle Mangum Carroll, 76, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be the Reverend Chris Tuttle. Entombment to follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions can be made to the at PO Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692, or to Senior PharmAssist at 406 Rigsbee Ave. Ste. 201 Durham, NC 27701-2186. See hudsonfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 12, 2020