Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-3171
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Myrtle Sue Dunn Copley


1931 - 2019
Myrtle Sue Dunn Copley Obituary
Myrtle Sue Dunn Copley

April 2, 1931 - July 25, 2019

Hillsborough

Myrtle Sue Dunn Copley age 88 of Hillsborough died Thursday morning, July 25, 2019. She was born in Person County to the late George Washington Dunn and Nannie Hortence Clayton Dunn. Mrs. Copley was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Carrington Copley, her son, David Michael Clayton, her three brothers, George "Piney" Dunn, Jr. , Noah "Thomas" Dunn, and Louis "Bobby" Dunn, and one sister Magnolia Dunn Oakley.

She was of the Baptist faith; and loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are two sons, Nelson Daniel Clayton (Kim) of Lexington and Larry "Glenn" Clayton (Teresa) of Hillsborough. Several grandchildren and great grandchildren, and her brother, Gather "Sack" Dunn of Georgia.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.

The funeral will be 11:00 AM Saturday, July 27, 2018 at Brooks & White Chapel with the Dr. M. David Chambers officiating. Burial will be in the Person Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215.

Condolences may be made to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on July 26, 2019
