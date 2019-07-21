Home

University Baptist Church
100 S Columbia St
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
University Baptist Church

Nadene Koon


1925 - 2019
Nadene Koon Obituary
Nadene Koon

October 26, 1925 - June-27, 2019

Chapel Hill

Memorial services will be held at University Baptist Church on Sunday July-28 at 2:00 p.m. She was a lifelong resident of Chapel Hill, a 1968 graduate of UNC. and a teacher for 20 years at Glenwood Elementary School until her retirement. After retirement she volunteered at UNC Hospital, Meals on Wheels, and CORA Food Pantry into her late 80's. She is survived by a brother, two sons, two grandchildren and five great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, send memorials to Chapel Hill-Carrboro Meals on Wheels (1712 Willow Dr. Chapel Hill 27514) or CORA Food Pantry (P.O. Box 1326 Pittsboro 27312).
Published in HeraldSun on July 21, 2019
