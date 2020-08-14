Nancy Allen

Nancy Merritt Stevens Allen
October 20, 1926 - August 11, 2020
Roxboro
Nancy Merritt Stevens Allen, age 93, of Roxboro, NC died Tuesday night, August 11, 2020 at Roxboro Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Allen was born October 20, 1926 in Person County, NC, daughter of the late Dr. John Hamlett Merritt, Sr. & Ellen Belle Coxe Merritt and was wife of the late Bill Stevens and the late Howard Allen. Nancy worked many jobs during her lifetime before retiring as a receptionist from US Army Research in RTP in 2011 at the age of 85.
Nancy loved gardening, flowers, feeding wild birds, playing piano, dogs, NFL Football, researching the family tree, coffee, cigarettes, and scotch.
Surviving are four children, Carol Stevens Hamrick of Durham, NC, Buddy Stevens & wife, Faye of Roxboro, NC, Joey Stevens & wife, Susan of Morganton, NC, Ellen Stevens Raby & husband, Bill of Charlotte, NC, ten grandchildren, Clancy Hamrick (David Davis) of Pt. St. Lucie, FL, Donella Hamrick Colville (David) of Durham, NC, Danielle Stevens King (Clint) of Roxboro, NC, Brandy Stevens Gausman (Kyle) of Sneads Ferry, NC, Beth Stevens Coker (Jeffrey) of Burlington, NC, Joshua Stevens (Debbie) of Colorado, Cindy Powell of Valdese, NC, Melanie Norman of Ashville, NC, Ben Raby of Charlotte, NC, Patrick Raby of Denver, CO, fourteen great grandchildren, sister, Mary Elizabeth Winstead of Roxboro, NC, and a host of nieces & nephews.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Mrs. Allen is preceded in death by a son, John Michael Stevens, sister, Ellen Coxe Kane, two brothers, John Hamlett Merritt, Jr., Bill Joe Merritt, and nephew, George W. Kane, III.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not receive friends and guests at this time. A private Celebration of Life will be conducted in the Merritt Cemetery at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff of Roxboro Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center for the loving care provided to Nancy during her stay. They are very special to the entire family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roxboro Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, 901 Ridge Road, Roxboro, NC 27573.
Arrangements are by Strickland and Jones Memorial Funeral Services, 1810 Durham, Road, Roxboro, NC 27573. Online condolences may be made at stricklandandjonesfs.com
.