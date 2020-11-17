1/1
Nancy C. Rigsbee
{ "" }
Nancy C. Rigsbee Fuller

Durham

Nancy C. Rigsbee Fuller, 82, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her home in Durham. She was born in Durham, the daughter of the late Reuben Rigsbee and Mary Tilley Rigsbee.

Mrs. Fuller was a member of Gorman Baptist Church and was a retired school teacher.

Mrs. Fuller is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bobby Lee Fuller; son, Fred Fuller and wife Krista; and grandson, Jack Lawson Fuller.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 19th at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens with Rev. Craig Phelps officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings and social distancing are required for all services and visitations. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu-like symptoms to stay home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gorman Christian Academy: 3311 East Geer St., Durham, NC 27704.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in Herald Sun on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
