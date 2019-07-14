Nancy Casey

November 30, 1936-July 5, 2019



Durham



Nancy Carol Casey (nee King) of Willoughby Hills, OH (formerly of Durham) passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield, OH July 5th, following a brief illness. She was employed at Duke University Medical Center for 41 years before retiring in 1996. She was an avid reader of books, lover of birds, and her children fondly remember her love for walking the beach collecting shells.



She is survived by her daughter Connie Casey of Concord Township, OH and son Bill Casey of The Woodlands,TX. Grandchildren Luke Taylor of Pittsburgh, PA, Samuel Taylor of Portland, OR, Dylan Casey and Ashton Casey of The Woodlands, TX, Clarke Lewis (Celita) of Jacksonville, FL and Connor Lewis of The Woodlands, TX. Great-grandchildren Jameson and Liam Lewis of Jacksonville, FL. Brother George "Pete" King of Durham, and niece Connie Wilkins (Larry) of Durham and numerous great-nieces and -nephews.



She was preceded in death by father Ilie Lee King, mother Mary Morris King, brothers Robert, Joe, Dorris, Claiborne, and Jesse, sisters Irma Yates, Virginia Ball, and Gracie Wilson.



The family will have a private memorial at a later date in Durham. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Nancy to:



(1) Audubon of NC, 807 E. Main St. Suite 2-220 Durham, NC 27701; or (2) Duke Children's Hospital, 710 W. Main St. Durham, NC 27701. Published in HeraldSun on July 14, 2019