Nancy Peck Clendaniel



April 22, 1933 - June 2, 2019



Durham



Nancy Clendaniel, 86, a resident of Croasdaile Village, Durham, NC, died on June 2, 2019 at Duke University Hospital. Nancy was born in Reading, PA. She graduated from the University of Delaware in 1955 with a Bachelors of Science in Home Economics. She and her husband of 64 years, W. Richard Clendaniel, lived in Delaware, Michigan and Massachusetts before moving to Durham in 1996. She was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church in Andover, MA, and was very active there and at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Durham.



She is survived by her husband, W. Richard Clendaniel, son Richard A. Clendaniel (Charlene), and daughter Dianne Clendaniel (Steve Redgate) and granddaughters Lindsay Farrell (Steven), Meredith Clendaniel, Anna and Molly Redgate, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Barbara Floren. Family was of primary importance to her.



A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1200 West Cornwallis Road, Durham, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, or Croasdaile Village Benevolence Fund (check to UMRH Foundation, 2600 Croasdaile Farm Parkway, Durham, NC 27705). Published in HeraldSun on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary