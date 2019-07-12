Nancy Conn Corley



Cary



Nancy Conn Corley, 45, of Cary, NC passed away on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019.



Nancy was born April 10th, 1974 and raised in Statesville, NC. She graduated from The Asheville School where she excelled at swimming and running. She later earned her MBA from NC State.



Nancy is survived by her husband Daniel D. Corley and son, Caleb; parents, Elenor and Sidney Conn; brothers, Lee (Michelle) and Max (Victoria); sister, Marla; and nephew and nieces, Jaye, Toby, Fia, Mayla, and Zane Conn.



Nancy was extraordinarily nurturing with a contagious laugh and a smile that could light any room. She was extremely driven in her professional career, but nothing brought her more joy than being mom to her son Caleb.



A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 12th at 11am at Markham Memorial Gardens in Chapel Hill.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in remembrance of Nancy Conn Corley to UNC's Foundation of Hope, Research and Treatment of Mental Illness.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com. Published in HeraldSun on July 12, 2019