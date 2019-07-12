Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Markham Memorial Gardens
Chapel Hill, NC
View Map

Nancy Conn Corley


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Conn Corley Obituary
Nancy Conn Corley

Cary

Nancy Conn Corley, 45, of Cary, NC passed away on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019.

Nancy was born April 10th, 1974 and raised in Statesville, NC. She graduated from The Asheville School where she excelled at swimming and running. She later earned her MBA from NC State.

Nancy is survived by her husband Daniel D. Corley and son, Caleb; parents, Elenor and Sidney Conn; brothers, Lee (Michelle) and Max (Victoria); sister, Marla; and nephew and nieces, Jaye, Toby, Fia, Mayla, and Zane Conn.

Nancy was extraordinarily nurturing with a contagious laugh and a smile that could light any room. She was extremely driven in her professional career, but nothing brought her more joy than being mom to her son Caleb.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 12th at 11am at Markham Memorial Gardens in Chapel Hill.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in remembrance of Nancy Conn Corley to UNC's Foundation of Hope, Research and Treatment of Mental Illness.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clements Funeral Service
Download Now