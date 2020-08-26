1/
Nancy Edwards Fowler
Nancy Edwards Fowler

Durham

Nancy Edwards Fowler, 88, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Forest at Duke Retirement Community. She was born in Greensboro to the late William Clyde Edwards and Mary Elizabeth Carter Edwards. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, John Alvis Fowler.

Mrs. Fowler was a retired Mental Health Researcher at Duke University.

Mrs. Fowler is survived by her children, Janet Markham Conviser (Samuel), Diane Howey, David Markham, Jerri Franco; brother, William Clyde Edwards, Jr.; 8 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26th at Markham Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Markham Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
