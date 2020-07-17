Nancy Elizabeth Brown McKee
August 7th 1926 - July 16, 2020
Hillsborough
Nancy Elizabeth Brown McKee died shortly after midnight July 16th at her home, a true native of Hillsborough, she was born at her parents home in the 400 block of N. Churton St. on August 7th 1926. A 1942 graduate of Hillsboro High School and a 1946 graduate of Duke University she retired in 1986 after 30+ years as an elementary school teacher with Orange County Schools. She was the last surviving faculty member of the old Murphy School and also taught at Cameron Park and Central Elementary schools. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma professional sorority and a devoted member of All Saints' United Episcopal Church.
She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas S. and Olivia Howard Brown, and her husband of 59 years, H. Carlton McKee. She is survived by; her daughter Anne McKee Purcell and husband Edmund, her son H. Carlton McKee, Jr. and wife Sara all of Hillsborough, grandson Matthew E. Purcell and wife Emily of Laurinburg, grandsons Patrick T. Purcell, Andrew D. Purcell and wife Alicia, Henry C. McKee, III and granddaughter Mary Catherine L. McKee all of Hillsborough, and 3 great-grandchildren, Thomas, Mason, and Harper Purcell. She is also survived by her two companions and long time caregivers, Marcia Adams and Eileen Patriarca.
A private family service will be held at All Saints' UEC. A graveside service for all friends and family will be held Saturday July 18th at 11:15 AM at Little River Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to either church, the Orange County Animal shelter or a charity of your choice
.