1/
Nancy Elizabeth Brown McKee
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Elizabeth Brown McKee

August 7th 1926 - July 16, 2020

Hillsborough

Nancy Elizabeth Brown McKee died shortly after midnight July 16th at her home, a true native of Hillsborough, she was born at her parents home in the 400 block of N. Churton St. on August 7th 1926. A 1942 graduate of Hillsboro High School and a 1946 graduate of Duke University she retired in 1986 after 30+ years as an elementary school teacher with Orange County Schools. She was the last surviving faculty member of the old Murphy School and also taught at Cameron Park and Central Elementary schools. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma professional sorority and a devoted member of All Saints' United Episcopal Church.

She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas S. and Olivia Howard Brown, and her husband of 59 years, H. Carlton McKee. She is survived by; her daughter Anne McKee Purcell and husband Edmund, her son H. Carlton McKee, Jr. and wife Sara all of Hillsborough, grandson Matthew E. Purcell and wife Emily of Laurinburg, grandsons Patrick T. Purcell, Andrew D. Purcell and wife Alicia, Henry C. McKee, III and granddaughter Mary Catherine L. McKee all of Hillsborough, and 3 great-grandchildren, Thomas, Mason, and Harper Purcell. She is also survived by her two companions and long time caregivers, Marcia Adams and Eileen Patriarca.

A private family service will be held at All Saints' UEC. A graveside service for all friends and family will be held Saturday July 18th at 11:15 AM at Little River Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to either church, the Orange County Animal shelter or a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
11:15 AM
Little River Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved