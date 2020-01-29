|
|
Nancy Fortini
June 2, 1929 - January 24, 2020
Durham
Nancy Earle Fortini, age 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Friday morning, January 24, 2020 at Hock Family Pavilion. Nancy Harriman Earle was born June 2nd, 1929 to the late Victor Montagne Earle and Helen Moore Earle in Yonkers, New York.
Nancy was a faithful and devoted member of Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church.
A truly beautiful person inside and out, and twice a cancer survivor, Nancy will be remembered for her formidable strength of character, gentle kindness and selfless devotion to her husband Don, the late Donald Fortini, her six children, 10 grandchildren, great grandchild and countless friends. She had an unlimited capacity to love and the rare ability to make every person in her company always feel special and important. Nancy loved playing Scrabble and Words with Friends with her sister, children and grandchildren, and nieces…games at which she was nearly unbeatable. Nancy attended Duke University until a serious horseback riding injury forced her withdrawal from school. Decades later, she was proud to earn her college degree in English, graduating Magna Cum Laude, at the University of Bridgeport in CT. She remained a passionate Blue Devil fan until her passing.
The family will miss her tremendously and is deeply saddened by her loss, but extremely grateful to have had such a loving, caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Nancy is survived by her sister, Alexandra Adams Nickerson of Medfield, MA; her sons, Anthony Craig Fortini of Naples, FL and Brian Earle Fortini and his wife, Nancy Jane Chapel of Encinitas, CA; her daughters, Linda Ellen Fortini of Stamford, CT, Laura Louise Weaver and her husband, James Weaver of Durham, NC and Tracy Ann Fortini and husband, Lloyd Evan Davis of El Cerrito, CA; her daughter-in-law, Kelly Ann Fortini of Medfield, MA; her grandchildren, Wesley Fortini and his wife, Nicolle, John Fortini and his wife, Michelle, Emma Fortini-Taylor and her husband, Jordan Taylor, William Fortini, Hannah Fortini and her fiancée, JD, Galen Wilson, Hayden Fortini and his fiancée, Kim, Taylor Fortini and his fiancée, Ashley, Brian Fortini and Ethan Davis; great grandchild, Noah Fortini and her beloved cat, Sam.
Nancy was preceded in death by her son, Victor Scott Fortini; her brother, Peter Guyon Earle; and sisters, Carol Lindsey and Helen Louise "Sissy" Simcox.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00PM, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Katie Crowe officiating. A reception will follow the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church, 927 W. Trinity Ave. Durham, NC 27701.
The Fortini family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 29, 2020