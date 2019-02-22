Services Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory 1113 W. Main St Durham , NC 27701 (919) 688-6387 Visitation 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Temple Baptist Church 2121 Umstead Road Durham , NC View Map Funeral service 2:30 PM Temple Baptist Church 2121 Umstead Road Durham , NC View Map Nancy Hughes

Nancy Ferrell Hughes of Durham, NC, 93, died Monday, February 18, 2019, at Brookdale Memory Care in Burlington, NC. Nancy was the daughter of the late Edgar E. Ferrell and Sallie Chandler Ferrell. She was preceded in death by her late husbands, Henry J. Broadway, Jr. and Cliff Hughes; sisters, Betty F. Pickett and Peggy F. Craig; and brother, James B. Ferrell. She is survived by her son, Henry Joseph Broadway, III (Mona) of Durham, NC; two grandchildren, Lisa Broadway Morton (Peter) and Kristen Broadway Pleasants (Will); and four great-grandchildren, Matthew Mark Morton, Grace Anne Morton, Laney Broadway Pleasants and William Alexander Pleasants, Jr. She is also survived by one brother, Edgar E. Ferrell, Jr. (Betty) of Summerville, Georgia, several nieces and nephews, and other extended family members and friends.



Nancy was born in Durham where she lived until her death with the exception of a very happy 10 years in Myrtle Beach, SC, close to the ocean she loved, and the last five years of her life at Brookdale of Burlington. She attended Durham County Schools, graduating from Durham High School in 1943 and Durham Beauty Academy in 1946. She worked as a hairdresser for over 45 years, including 30 years with her father as the manager of Ferrell's Beauty Salon. Her career earned her many awards including Hairdresser of the Year by the Durham Hairdressers Association and first place in the Achievement Award for the Durham Hairdressers Association under her leadership as President. She loved music, singing in several church choirs including Lakewood Baptist Church and Temple Baptist Church where she was an active member for many years.



Funeral services will be held at Temple Baptist Church by the Reverend Mark Mofield and the Reverend Dr. Clay Warf at 2:30 PM, Sunday, February 24, 2019, preceded by visitation from 1:30 to 2:30 PM. Burial will follow in the Bethesda Baptist Church cemetery at 1914 S. Miami Blvd. in Durham, NC.



The family is under the care of Hall Wynne Funeral Service in Durham. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 2121 Umstead Road, Durham, NC 27712. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Brookdale Burlington for their loving care of Nancy over the last 5 years.