Nancy Lee Moste
July 12, 1946 - December 11, 2019
Smyrna
Nancy Lee Moste, 73, passed away on December 11, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband of 24 years, Richard "Dick" Moste, her grandson, Richard "Ricky" Green and her nephew James "Eric" Carr. Nancy is lovingly remembered by 3 children, Patricia Moste of Tamarac FL, Andrew Moste of Naples FL and Deborah Green of Whitsett NC; 5 grandchildren, Mitchell Moste, Samantha Dunn, Alexandra Carvalho, Ashton Moste, and Hunter Moste; 2 great grandchildren, Reagan Dunn and Peyton Dunn; her "favorite" son-in-law, Ronnie Green; two sisters, Richeen Carr of Smyrna GA and Dolores Laws of Boynton Beach FL; aunt, Clara "Peg" Brown of Woodbury Heights NJ; nieces, Dana Brightwell, Lauren Brightwell, Kathleen "Katy" Carr Gaertner, Reese Carr, Emma Gaertner, Riley Young, Makenna Laws; and nephews Quentin Avery Carr, Nicholas Brightwell, Greg Laws, Garrett Laws. Nancy was well known for her love of family, church and all things animal. She was loyal and generous with a quick wit that frequently caught even her closest friends and family members off guard. Please come prepared with any personal "Nancy" story you may wish to share at the memorial as we celebrate her life. Nancy Lee Kemner Laws Moste was born in Miami FL but left her own special thumbprint in all the areas she graced with her presence, whether it was Miami FL, Hillsborough NC or Java VA. Per her request, no service will be offered but a gathering for family and close friends will take place at the Carmichael Funeral Home, 2950 King Street, Smyrna GA, Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to Republican Grove United Methodist Church, 1009 Guthries Trail, Nathalie VA 24577, which she called "her little country church" that housed "her church family".
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 15, 2019