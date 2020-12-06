1/1
Nancy S. Gilbert
Mrs. Nancy S. Gilbert
November 29, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - Mrs. Nancy S. Gilbert, 97, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Croasdaile Village Pavilion in Durham, North Carolina. She was born in Gloucester, MA, the daughter of the late Andrew Smith and Josephine Currier Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry M. Gilbert; stepdaughter, Linda G. Renshaw; stepson, Thomas F. Gilbert; brothers, Andrew R. Smith, Samuel Smith, Edward R. Daley; and sister, Frances S. Cleaves. Nancy was a member of First United Methodist Church in Cary.
Nancy enjoyed a career as a secretary in Washington, D.C. working with the Department of the Army, Department of the Navy and the U.S. House of Representatives. She married the love of her life Harry M. Gilbert in 1964. Nancy enjoyed painting, hiking, and traveling. Before moving to Croasdaile Village in Durham, she lived in Cary, NC where she enjoyed volunteering with the NC Museum of Art, the Cary Library and Meals on Wheels organization.
Nancy passed on her love of the outdoors, the arts, and the adventure of travel to her family. She loved a good picnic as well as toasting life's special moments.
Nancy is survived by her daughters, Carol G. Richardson of Raleigh, Linda M. King of Salem, OR; daughter-in-law, Joanne Gilbert of Raleigh; 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
For the health and safety of friends and family a memorial service is not being held. Donations in Nancy's memory can be made to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC or the NC Museum of Art.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be shared on www.clementsfuneralservice.com.


Published in & on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 3, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
