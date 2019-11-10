|
Nancy Turner Sturdivant
October 23, 1933 - October 25, 2019
Haverford, PA
Nancy Turner Sturdivant, 86, of Haverford, Pa., formerly of Cary, N.C., died Friday, Oct. 25 at Bryn Mawr Terrace in Bryn Mawr, Pa.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a service of remembrance on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m., at Amity United Methodist Church, 825 N. Estes Dr. in Chapel Hill, N.C. Reception to follow at the church. Interment will be private.
A native of Raleigh, Nancy was the daughter of the late Frank R. and Sarah E. Turner. She was a 1952 graduate of Cary High School. She earned a nursing degree from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1959 and served in the Peace Corps in Bolivia from 1962-1964. She was ordained an elder in the Methodist Church in 1985 and was pastor at several churches in New Jersey and North Carolina before her retirement in 2003.
Nancy is survived by her children, James (Stephanie) Sturdivant, of Haverford, and Elizabeth Sturdivant, of Hillsborough, N.C.; a stepson, Joseph Sturdivant, of Honokaa, Hawaii; two grandchildren, Maxwell and Eva; her brother-in-law Joe Sturdivant and sister-in-law Edna Earle Sturdivant, of Cary; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in 2009 by her husband of 43 years, Robert Sturdivant.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to TABLE, 209 E. Main Street, Carrboro, N.C. 27510 (tablenc.org).
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 10, 2019