Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Gorman Baptist Church

Nancy Thomas Tilley

Nancy Thomas Tilley Obituary
Nancy Thomas Tilley

Durham

Mrs. Nancy Thomas Tilley passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Hock Family Pavilion in Durham. Mrs. Tilley was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt who shaped not only the lives of her family but the lives of thousands of students as an English teacher for over 30 years. Mrs. Tilley enjoyed growing a garden, bicycle rides with her sons, bowling with her husband, and teaching. As a member of Gorman Baptist Church, she served as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, on multiple boards and a host of other ministries.

Mrs. Tilley is predeceased by her husband, Dolphus E. Tilley; son, Dr. Marcus R. Tilley; and parents, Kate G. and Emsely Thomas. Mrs. Tilley is survived by her son, Daniel G. Tilley and wife Kimberly; daughter-in-law, Candis K. Tilley; grandchildren, Gabriel G. Tilley and wife Mackenzie, Harrison D. Tilley, Kathryn T. Johnson and husband Tyler; great-granddaughter, Tinley B. Johnson; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 25th at Gorman Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow the services in the Tilley Family Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Gorman Baptist Church: 3315 E. Geer St., Durham, NC 27704; or Duke HomeCare and Hospice: Office of Development, 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704.

Mrs. Nancy T. Tilley will be greatly missed by family and friends.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on May 24, 2019
