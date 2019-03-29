Nannie Cooke Welch



Durham



Nannie Cooke Welch, 94, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Hillcrest Convalescent Center in Durham. She was born in Durham, the daughter of the late George W. Cooke and Jessie Couch Cooke. In addition to her parents, Ms. Welch was also predeceased by her husband, John Seaton Welch; son, Robert "Roho" Welch; sisters, Pearl Cooke, Ruth Cooke, Gladys Kennedy; brothers, George Cooke, Otis Cooke.



Ms. Welch was a member of Braggtown Baptist Church in Durham where she worked in the nursery for many years. She was a member of the Joy-Fidelis Sunday School Class. She retired from the American Tobacco Company in Durham.



Ms. Welch is survived by her daughter, Gloria Welch; grandchildren, Chrystal Clayton (Josh), Craig Welch (Anna); and great-grandchildren, Kadin Brooks, Kensie Welch.



The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 29th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30th at Clements Funeral Chapel with Pastor Eric Burmahl officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Braggtown Baptist Church: 3218 N Roxboro St, Durham, NC 27704.



Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 29, 2019