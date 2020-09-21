Nannie Willie "Hanky" Cushwa MacFadyen
August 14, 1924- September 19, 2020
Roxboro
Hanky was born on August 14, 1924 and passed away on September 19, 2020 following a brief illness. Hanky was the fourth child born to Bessie Mae Pettigrew Cushwa and George Joseph Cushwa. She was predeceased by her parents and four siblings, Helen Gentry, Annette Snipes, George Cushwa and Betty Anne Tapp.
She grew up in Roxboro and lived there most of her life. She spent her first two years of college at Mars Hill College, and then finished her education at NC Women's College (now UNC-G). She made many life-long friends at both Mars Hill and Women's College. After graduation she moved to Sumter, SC to work with the YWCA leading programs for teen girls. While visiting family in Roxboro one summer, Hanky met Frank MacFadyen. A few years later they were married and Hanky returned to live in Roxboro.
While raising two daughters, Hanky was active in the community and her church. Hanky was a charter member of Roxboro Women's Club and former Trustee for Piedmont Community College. She held every office in Roxboro Presbyterian Church in addition to teaching Sunday school. The church had frequent covered dish meals, and Hanky was well known for her fabulous chocolate meringue pies!
In her later years, Hanky joined the local gym and joined a group of younger friends every morning to ride the bike and walk the treadmill. She looked forward to the camaraderie she found in her gym visits.
Her grandsons, Philips and Franklin, brought much joy to her life. Although they grew up in Alabama, they had frequent long visits to her house throughout their childhood. She always had a fun activity for them, such as cooking breakfast on a can in the back yard and fishing in Edgar's pond. "Mac", as she was named by the boys, was a beloved grandmother.
Hanky is survived by her two daughters, Nan MacFadyen (Alabama) and Lynn MacFadyen (Durham); grandsons, Philips Harding Leach, Jr. (Alyssa) and Franklin MacFadyen Leach (Katie), and two great grandchildren, Marihugh Marie Leach and Franklin MacFadyen Leach, Jr. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her family, Hanky leaves behind many friends and one special friend, Carolyn Woodall.
Graveside service will be 2 PM Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Person Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Troy Lesher-Thomas officiating. Mask and social distancing are requested.
Memorials may be made to Roxboro Presbyterian Church, PO Box 419, Roxboro, NC 27573 or a charity of one's choice
