Nathaniel Douglas Lawrence
May 22, 1967 - December 12, 2019
Durham
The passing of Mr. Nathaniel Douglas Lawrence, age 52, on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Duke Regional Hospital, is being announced by his loving wife Shaneeka.
A celebration of Nathaniel's life will be held at Greater Waltown United Holy Church, 706 Belvin Avenue, Durham, North Carolina, 27704 on Tuesday, December 17th; Family Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Life Celebration Service at 12:00 noon.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 15, 2019