Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greater Waltown United Holy Church
706 Belvin Avenue
Durham, NC
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater Waltown United Holy Church
706 Belvin Avenue
Durham, NC
View Map

Nathaniel Lawrence


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nathaniel Lawrence Obituary
Nathaniel Douglas Lawrence

May 22, 1967 - December 12, 2019

Durham

The passing of Mr. Nathaniel Douglas Lawrence, age 52, on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Duke Regional Hospital, is being announced by his loving wife Shaneeka.

A celebration of Nathaniel's life will be held at Greater Waltown United Holy Church, 706 Belvin Avenue, Durham, North Carolina, 27704 on Tuesday, December 17th; Family Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Life Celebration Service at 12:00 noon.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathaniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -