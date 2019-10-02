Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
View Map

Nathaniel Wilson


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nathaniel Wilson Obituary
Nathaniel Wilson ("Nat") Coffin

Durham

Nathaniel Wilson ("Nat") Coffin passed away at Duke Hospital on Sunday September 15, 2019 after a brief illness. Nat was born on May 8, 1943 in Durham, North Carolina, and was the eldest son of Edwin Wilson Coffin and Viola Faucette Coffin. Nat was an accomplished athlete and was a member of the track team at Durham High School. He graduated from Durham High School in 1961 and matriculated to Mars Hill College. Upon graduation from Mars Hill, Nat enlisted in the United States Army. After his military service, Nat was employed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue. He retired from the Department of Revenue in 1998. Nat was a member of Duke Memorial United Methodist Church. At the time of his death, Nat resided at Hillcrest Convalescent Center in Durham. Nat is survived by a sister, Viola ("Vidy") Coffin Johnson, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; a brother, William Oscar Coffin and wife Isabel D. Coffin of Charlottesville, Virginia; niece Cordelia ("Delia") Johnson Barrick and husband Brian P. Barrick of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; nephew James Hunt Johnson and wife Jessica L. Johnson of Mebane, North Carolina; niece Julia Coffin Taylor and husband Robert J. Taylor, Jr. of Charlottesville, Virginia; niece Joanne Elise Isenhour and husband Brandon D. Isenhour of Charlotte, North Carolina; and five grandnieces and grandnephews. Nat's family will greet friends on Saturday October 19, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, 1113 West Main Street, Durham, NC 27701.
Published in HeraldSun from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathaniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
Download Now