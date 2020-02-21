|
Neal A. Robinson
Hillsborough
Neal A. Robinson, 74, passed away on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. He was born on July 20th, 1945 in Hillsborough, NC to the late John O. and Loyce D. Robinson.
Neal had a wonderful career working at the University of North Carolina and retired there, but make no mistake, he was an avid Duke fan! He was a life long member of New Sharon United Methodist Church in Hillsborough. He enjoyed playing golf, watching Nascar, and hunting all different types of wildlife including deer and bears. But what he enjoyed the most was spending time with his girls.
Neal is predeceased by his sisters, Shirley Robinson and Doris Bowden. He is leaving behind his wife of 48 years, Carolyn R. Robinson. He is also survived by his daughter, Jessica King (Todd); granddaughters, Samantha Wagner (Cameron), Elizabeth King, and Taylor Riggsbee; great granddaughter, Caroline Wagner; nephew who was more like a son, Danny Riggsbee, brothers, Johnny Robinson (Frances), and Ricky Robinson (Ruth); sister, Gail Sain (Eddie); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at New Sharon United Methodist Church at 3:00 PM. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 2:00 PM.
Flowers are appreciated, and contributions can be made to the , 401 Hawthorne Lane Suite 110 #298, Charlotte, NC 28204.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 21, 2020