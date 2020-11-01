1/1
Neal Barnes
{ "" }
Neal Archie Barnes

June 29, 1952 - October 26, 2020

Efland

Mr. Neal Archie Barnes, 68, passed away early Monday, October 26, 2020 at Duke University Hospital. Neal was born June 29, 1952 to Willie and Eua Mae Barnes in Lumberton, NC.

Neal was preceded in death by his father Willie Barnes, mother Eula Mae Hunt, stepfather, Junious Hunt, sister, Betty Grace Hunt, and brothers, Harry West Barnes and Jimmy Barnes, Sr.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 49 years, Dena Hammonds Barnes; sisters, Darlene Barnes and Dorothy Spaulding (Elmer); brother, Willie Earl Barnes (Donna); daughters, Tonya Daye (Bonnie, Jr.) and Sonya Rogers (Billy); 7 grandchildren, Trey Daye, Tyler Daye, Chenoa Daye, Nathan Rogers, Jordan Rogers, Logan Rogers and Sydney Rogers; a loving dog, Nudy; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Neal was self-employed for over 50 years as a roofing and construction contractor. He loved spending time with his family, grandchildren, helping others and playing golf with his special nephews, Darren, Timmy and Melvin Barnes

Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton. Burial will follow in the S. A. Hammond Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton prior to the funeral service.

Published in Herald Sun on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Revels Funeral Home
NOV
1
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Revels Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Revels Funeral Home
3575 N Roberts Ave
Lumberton, NC 28360
(910) 671-6886
