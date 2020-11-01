Neal Archie Barnes



June 29, 1952 - October 26, 2020



Efland



Mr. Neal Archie Barnes, 68, passed away early Monday, October 26, 2020 at Duke University Hospital. Neal was born June 29, 1952 to Willie and Eua Mae Barnes in Lumberton, NC.



Neal was preceded in death by his father Willie Barnes, mother Eula Mae Hunt, stepfather, Junious Hunt, sister, Betty Grace Hunt, and brothers, Harry West Barnes and Jimmy Barnes, Sr.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 49 years, Dena Hammonds Barnes; sisters, Darlene Barnes and Dorothy Spaulding (Elmer); brother, Willie Earl Barnes (Donna); daughters, Tonya Daye (Bonnie, Jr.) and Sonya Rogers (Billy); 7 grandchildren, Trey Daye, Tyler Daye, Chenoa Daye, Nathan Rogers, Jordan Rogers, Logan Rogers and Sydney Rogers; a loving dog, Nudy; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.



Neal was self-employed for over 50 years as a roofing and construction contractor. He loved spending time with his family, grandchildren, helping others and playing golf with his special nephews, Darren, Timmy and Melvin Barnes



Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton. Burial will follow in the S. A. Hammond Cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton prior to the funeral service.



