Minister Necoda Washington



December 27, 1943 - May 8, 2020



Durham



Minister Necoda Washington, 76, died Friday, May 8, 2020. There is a private service on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St. Interment will follow in Beechwood Cemetery. There is a public viewing on Friday from 9:00am-10:00am in the chapel. Masks are required for viewing and service.



