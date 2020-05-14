Necoda Washington
1943 - 2020
Minister Necoda Washington

December 27, 1943 - May 8, 2020

Durham

Minister Necoda Washington, 76, died Friday, May 8, 2020. There is a private service on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St. Interment will follow in Beechwood Cemetery. There is a public viewing on Friday from 9:00am-10:00am in the chapel. Masks are required for viewing and service.

Published in Herald Sun from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Burthey Funeral Service
MAY
15
Service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Burthey Funeral Service
1510 Fayetteville St
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-0327
