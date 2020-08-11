Nell Brown

Nell Walters Brown
August 13, 1922 - August 8, 2020
Durham
Nell Walters Brown, 97, of Durham, NC passed away on Saturday, August 08, 2020 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. She was born August 13, 1922 in Durham, NC daughter of the late William Wesley Walters and Lottie Howard Walters.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Commodore Junior Brown; two brothers, Claude Walters and Buck Walters; and three sisters, Lettice Kriklighter, Mary Shannon and Eleanor Starnes.
Survivors include her two sons, Julian K. "Duke" Brown and his wife Cathy of Myrtle Beach, SC and Wesley Kirk Brown and his wife Denise of Timberlake, NC; five grandchildren, Wesley Brown, Jr. (Elizabeth), Julian Edward Brown, Andrew DePasquale, Ashley Ward (Trey) and Anthony DePasquale; four great grandchildren, Isabella Brown, Ava Grace Brown, Rey Ward and Addy Ward; as well as several nieces, great nieces and several nephews and great nephews.
Nell was a charter member of Parkview Baptist Church, where she was very active in her Sunday school class. She worked as a secretary at Parkwood Elementary School in Durham.
She enjoyed spending her time between Myrtle Beach and Durham.
The family would like to thank Myrtle Beach Estates especially the medical staff and aides in the memory care unit.
A memorial service will be held 6:00pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Hwy, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. The family will receive friends following the service until 8:00pm.
A graveside service will be held 2:00pm Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 2107 Liberty Street, Durham, NC 27703.
Due to Covid-19 masks will be required while in attendance at the services.
The family has requested that memorial contributions be made in Nell's name to the American Red Cross of Eastern South Carolina, 3531 Pampas Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 1105 48th Ave North Ste 109 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.