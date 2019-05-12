Nelle Knott

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Nelle M. Knott



May 31, 1933 - May 1, 2019



Burlington



Nelle Mooney Knott, 85 of Burlington and a long-time Durham resident, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 after a battle with breast cancer. A native of Person County, Nelle was the daughter of the late Hubert Mooney and Addie Chandler Mooney. She came from a large family of 12 siblings consisting of 9 sisters and 3 brothers.



Ms. Knott was an 'A' student and Valedictorian of her Helena High School class. She was an accountant and retired from Monsanto and BB&T. She was a devoted mother to her three sons and many extended athletic teams, friends, and volunteered with the American Red Cross.



Ms. Knott is survived by her sons, Charles E. Knott Jr. and wife Elizabeth and Bruce W. Knott and wife Lisa, both of Durham; sisters; Frances Bennett and Sylvia Oakley, of Burlington; granddaughters, Chandler and Lauren; grandsons, Jordan and Alex; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Her youngest son, John F. Knott, preceded her in death.



Per Ms. Knott's wishes, her family will hold a small, private ceremony in the near future. In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations may be made to the American Red Cross, https://www.redcross.org/donate/memorial-donations.html/ or PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. Published in HeraldSun on May 12, 2019