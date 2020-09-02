1/
Nellie P. Clayton
Nellie Parrish Clayton

February 3, 1932 - August 31, 2020

Creedmoor

Nellie Anne Parrish Clayton, 88, a lifetime resident of Granville County passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Pettigrew Rehabilitation Center in Durham after a brief period of declining health.

She was born February 3, 1932 in Granville County to the late Charlie Smerdon Parrish and Lettie Wheeler Parrish. Mrs. Clayton was a Substitute Teacher for Granville County School System for over twenty years.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Tally Ho First Baptist Baptist Church by Rev. Steve Brown. Burial will be in the church cemetery with visitation to follow.

Surviving are a daughter, Harriet Shelton (Ronnie) of Greensboro, two sons, Stanley S. Clayton of Roanoke Rapids, Aubrey S. Clayton (Debbie) of Willow Springs; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-six years, Edward Lee "Bill" Clayton, infant son, Terry Lee Clayton, sister, Mildred Averette and daughter-in-law, Cindy Clayton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tally Ho First Baptist Church, 1692 Sanders Rd., Stem, NC 27581 or Enon Baptist Church Wednesday Night Fellowship and Meal Gathering, 2298 Enon Rd., Oxford, NC 27565.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Home Services and Amedisys Hospice and caregiver, Diana Yancy for the loving and wonderful care they provided to our Mother.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions we will be following the social distancing rules and face masks must be worn when entering the Church.

Online condolences can be made to www.eakesfuneralhome.com Select obit.

Eakes Funeral Home in Creedmoor is assisting the Clayton Family.

Published in Herald Sun on Sep. 2, 2020.
