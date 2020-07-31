1/
Nello Teer III
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nello's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nello Leguy Teer, III

January 9, 1938 - July 28, 2020

Durham

Nello Leguy Teer, III, age 82, died at the Laurels of Chatham in Pittsboro, NC on July 28, 2020. He was born on January 9, 1938 to the late Nello Teer Jr. and Dorothy Foster Teer.

Nello is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Janet Couch Teer; his daughter, Chase Teer Loew; his son-in-law, Robert Douglas Loew; his son, Nello Leguy Teer IV and his daughter-in-law, Katherine Louise Teer.

A private graveside service will be held in Nello's remembrance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Teer Chapel at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 82 Kimberly Drive, Durham, NC 27707.

The Teer family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved