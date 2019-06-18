Nicholas Kozak



Nicholas Kozak, 78, died Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born in Broome, New York, the son of the late Nicholas Kozak and Catherine Bailey Kozak.



Mr. Kozak is predeceased by his wife Joyce Noyes Kozak and is survived by his sons, Terry and wife Heidi Kozak, Daniel Noyes, Richard Kozak and wife Kristen Stephens, and Steven Kozak and wife Elizabeth Taylor-Kozak; daughters, Terri Noyes and Tracy Kozak-Kava and husband Robert Kava; sisters Patricia Kozak, Cindy and husband Frank Volino, Cathy and husband Terry Phillips; brothers Joe and wife Sue Kozak, Jerry and wife Cheryl Kozak, and David and wife Jill Kozak; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and grandchildren. Known for his work ethic, sense of humor, love and appreciation for the outdoors, race cars, and candy in his pockets, Mr. Kozak never met a stranger.



The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 21 at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com. Published in HeraldSun on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary